Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
оценка с
7321
Обновление April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya Hotel is located on the still pristine Jomtien Beach in Pattaya. The 38-story tower is a brand new addition to the beautiful Pattaya skyline. All 480 guestrooms open on to one or more balcony where guests can enjoy the stunning views of Pattaya and the cool sea breezes from the ocean. Fill your days with a host of activities such as jet-skiing, kayaking, snorkeling, or fishing. Simply lounging around on the golden beach will work just as well. Some must-see sites include the Pattaya Floating Market set 2.3 kilometers away or the Thai Alangkarn Theater Show which is only 5.1 kilometers from the hotel. The exciting nightlife of downtown Pattaya is but a short distance away and can be easily reached with the complimentary hotel shuttle. Other services that will add to your stay are the 24-hour front desk, family room, executive floor, and airport transfer. All things considered, D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya Hotel is excellently located, well-appointed, and reasonably priced.

457 Moo.12 Soi 13-14 Jomtien Beach Road, Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

