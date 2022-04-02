PATTAYA TEST & GO

D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8

7321 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 2, 2022
D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya Hotel - Image 0
D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya Hotel - Image 1
D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya Hotel - Image 2
D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya Hotel - Image 3
D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya Hotel - Image 4
D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya Hotel - Image 5
+45 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya Hotel is located on the still pristine Jomtien Beach in Pattaya. The 38-story tower is a brand new addition to the beautiful Pattaya skyline. All 480 guestrooms open on to one or more balcony where guests can enjoy the stunning views of Pattaya and the cool sea breezes from the ocean. Fill your days with a host of activities such as jet-skiing, kayaking, snorkeling, or fishing. Simply lounging around on the golden beach will work just as well. Some must-see sites include the Pattaya Floating Market set 2.3 kilometers away or the Thai Alangkarn Theater Show which is only 5.1 kilometers from the hotel. The exciting nightlife of downtown Pattaya is but a short distance away and can be easily reached with the complimentary hotel shuttle. Other services that will add to your stay are the 24-hour front desk, family room, executive floor, and airport transfer. All things considered, D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya Hotel is excellently located, well-appointed, and reasonably priced.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

457 Moo.12 Soi 13-14 Jomtien Beach Road, Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

파트너 호텔

Baan Souy Resort
8.7
평가
261 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
평가
8 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
평가
645 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
평가
5 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
평가
611 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

The Venue Residence
8.2
평가
153 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
평가
463 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
평가
856 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
평가
314 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified)
7.8
평가
958 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU