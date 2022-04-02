PATTAYA TEST & GO

D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
คะแนนจาก
7321
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 2, 2022
D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya Hotel - Image 0
D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya Hotel - Image 1
D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya Hotel - Image 2
D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya Hotel - Image 3
D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya Hotel - Image 4
D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya Hotel - Image 5
+45 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya Hotel is located on the still pristine Jomtien Beach in Pattaya. The 38-story tower is a brand new addition to the beautiful Pattaya skyline. All 480 guestrooms open on to one or more balcony where guests can enjoy the stunning views of Pattaya and the cool sea breezes from the ocean. Fill your days with a host of activities such as jet-skiing, kayaking, snorkeling, or fishing. Simply lounging around on the golden beach will work just as well. Some must-see sites include the Pattaya Floating Market set 2.3 kilometers away or the Thai Alangkarn Theater Show which is only 5.1 kilometers from the hotel. The exciting nightlife of downtown Pattaya is but a short distance away and can be easily reached with the complimentary hotel shuttle. Other services that will add to your stay are the 24-hour front desk, family room, executive floor, and airport transfer. All things considered, D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya Hotel is excellently located, well-appointed, and reasonably priced.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

457 Moo.12 Soi 13-14 Jomtien Beach Road, Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

Baan Souy Resort
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
261 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
8 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
645 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
611 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

The Venue Residence
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
153 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
463 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
7 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
15 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
856 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
314 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
62 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified)
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
958 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU