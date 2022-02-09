BANGKOK TEST & GO

Chillax Resort - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
оценка с
2383
Обновление February 9, 2022
Chillax Resort - Image 0
Chillax Resort - Image 1
Chillax Resort - Image 2
Chillax Resort - Image 3
Chillax Resort - Image 4
Chillax Resort - Image 5
+34 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Khaosan, Chillax Resort is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. Set 0.05 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Max fashion, Velothailand, Jack Armani Suit give to this hotel a special charm. At Chillax Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage are just a few of the facilities that set Chillax Resort apart from other hotels in the city. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Chillax Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Chillax Resort , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Chillax Resort
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

274 Samsen Soi 2 Phra Nakhon, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
рейтинг с
1352 отзывы
Из ฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
рейтинг с
1324 отзывы
Из ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
рейтинг с
609 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
рейтинг с
2062 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
рейтинг с
2458 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
рейтинг с
2605 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
рейтинг с
4953 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
рейтинг с
7337 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU