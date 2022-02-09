Chillax Resort - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Well-positioned in Khaosan, Chillax Resort is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. Set 0.05 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Max fashion, Velothailand, Jack Armani Suit give to this hotel a special charm. At Chillax Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage are just a few of the facilities that set Chillax Resort apart from other hotels in the city. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Chillax Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.