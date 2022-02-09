BANGKOK TEST & GO

Chillax Resort - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4

2383レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Chillax Resort - Image 0
Chillax Resort - Image 1
Chillax Resort - Image 2
Chillax Resort - Image 3
Chillax Resort - Image 4
Chillax Resort - Image 5
+34 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Khaosan, Chillax Resort is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. Set 0.05 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Max fashion, Velothailand, Jack Armani Suit give to this hotel a special charm. At Chillax Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage are just a few of the facilities that set Chillax Resort apart from other hotels in the city. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Chillax Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Chillax Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Chillax Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

274 Samsen Soi 2 Phra Nakhon, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
との評価
1352 レビュー
から ฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
との評価
1324 レビュー
から ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
との評価
609 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
との評価
2062 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
との評価
2458 レビュー
から ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
との評価
2605 レビュー
から ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
との評価
4953 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
との評価
7337 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU