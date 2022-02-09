BANGKOK TEST & GO

Chillax Resort - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
note avec
2383 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Chillax Resort - Image 0
Chillax Resort - Image 1
Chillax Resort - Image 2
Chillax Resort - Image 3
Chillax Resort - Image 4
Chillax Resort - Image 5
+34 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Khaosan, Chillax Resort is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. Set 0.05 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Max fashion, Velothailand, Jack Armani Suit give to this hotel a special charm. At Chillax Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage are just a few of the facilities that set Chillax Resort apart from other hotels in the city. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including hot tub, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Chillax Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Chillax Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Chillax Resort
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

274 Samsen Soi 2 Phra Nakhon, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
note avec
1352 Commentaires
De ฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
note avec
1324 Commentaires
De ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
note avec
609 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
note avec
2062 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
note avec
2458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
note avec
2605 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
note avec
4953 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
note avec
7337 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU