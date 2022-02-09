Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Offering quality accommodations in the sightseeing district of Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The excitement of the city center is only 42 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas are just a few of the facilities that set Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort apart from other hotels in the city. The ambiance of Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, slippers, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, spa are designed for escape and relaxation. Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Mai.