CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8
Bewertung mit
18 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort - Image 0
Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort - Image 1
Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort - Image 2
Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort - Image 3
Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort - Image 4
Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort - Image 5
+18 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the sightseeing district of Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The excitement of the city center is only 42 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas are just a few of the facilities that set Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort apart from other hotels in the city. The ambiance of Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, slippers, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, spa are designed for escape and relaxation. Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Mai.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

167 Moo 2 T.On Nuea, A.Mae On, Chiang Mai, Mae On, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50130

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
Bewertung mit
1184 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU