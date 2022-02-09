CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8

18レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort - Image 0
Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort - Image 1
Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort - Image 2
Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort - Image 3
Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort - Image 4
Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort - Image 5
+18 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the sightseeing district of Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The excitement of the city center is only 42 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas are just a few of the facilities that set Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort apart from other hotels in the city. The ambiance of Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, slippers, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, spa are designed for escape and relaxation. Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Mai.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

167 Moo 2 T.On Nuea, A.Mae On, Chiang Mai, Mae On, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50130

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

The Rise Suites
9.5
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
との評価
371 レビュー
から ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
との評価
735 レビュー
から ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
との評価
1184 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU