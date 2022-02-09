CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8
通过
18条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort - Image 0
Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort - Image 1
Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort - Image 2
Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort - Image 3
Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort - Image 4
Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort - Image 5
+18 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the sightseeing district of Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The excitement of the city center is only 42 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas are just a few of the facilities that set Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort apart from other hotels in the city. The ambiance of Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, slippers, towels are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, spa are designed for escape and relaxation. Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Mai.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Chiang Mai Highlands Golf and Spa Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

167 Moo 2 T.On Nuea, A.Mae On, Chiang Mai, Mae On, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50130

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU