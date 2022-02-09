CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
While Chiang Mai is a famous tourist destination in Thailand, this boutique resort aims to get guests a bit closer to nature. Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai is a mountain resort whose location is just a short drive from the city. This gives guests a feeling of total isolation which leads to a more relaxing stay. For those who enjoy a more active vacation, there are facilities on the premises for jogging, tennis, and elephant riding. Free shuttles go to the city each day if you are looking to do some shopping or exploring. Dining options include the Maew Ra Rueng restaurant which serves European dishes, authentic Thai food, and original northern cuisine while the Terrace serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner close to the pool area. When you're ready to book a room at Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai, please enter your travel dates into the secure online booking form and click.

135 Moo 5, Tumbol Baanpong, Amphur Hangdong Tel 053 1067 25-26, Hang Dong, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50230

