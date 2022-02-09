CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.7
waardering met
494 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai - Image 0
Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai - Image 1
Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai - Image 2
Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai - Image 3
Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai - Image 4
Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai - Image 5
+31 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

While Chiang Mai is a famous tourist destination in Thailand, this boutique resort aims to get guests a bit closer to nature. Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai is a mountain resort whose location is just a short drive from the city. This gives guests a feeling of total isolation which leads to a more relaxing stay. For those who enjoy a more active vacation, there are facilities on the premises for jogging, tennis, and elephant riding. Free shuttles go to the city each day if you are looking to do some shopping or exploring. Dining options include the Maew Ra Rueng restaurant which serves European dishes, authentic Thai food, and original northern cuisine while the Terrace serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner close to the pool area. When you're ready to book a room at Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai, please enter your travel dates into the secure online booking form and click.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

135 Moo 5, Tumbol Baanpong, Amphur Hangdong Tel 053 1067 25-26, Hang Dong, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50230

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
waardering met
1184 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
waardering met
371 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU