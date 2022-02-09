CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.7
คะแนนจาก
494
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai - Image 0
Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai - Image 1
Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai - Image 2
Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai - Image 3
Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai - Image 4
Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai - Image 5
+31 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

While Chiang Mai is a famous tourist destination in Thailand, this boutique resort aims to get guests a bit closer to nature. Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai is a mountain resort whose location is just a short drive from the city. This gives guests a feeling of total isolation which leads to a more relaxing stay. For those who enjoy a more active vacation, there are facilities on the premises for jogging, tennis, and elephant riding. Free shuttles go to the city each day if you are looking to do some shopping or exploring. Dining options include the Maew Ra Rueng restaurant which serves European dishes, authentic Thai food, and original northern cuisine while the Terrace serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner close to the pool area. When you're ready to book a room at Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai, please enter your travel dates into the secure online booking form and click.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

135 Moo 5, Tumbol Baanpong, Amphur Hangdong Tel 053 1067 25-26, Hang Dong, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50230

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1184 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
62 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
15 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
735 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
371 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
7 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU