CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.7
note avec
494 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai - Image 0
Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai - Image 1
Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai - Image 2
Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai - Image 3
Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai - Image 4
Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai - Image 5
+31 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

While Chiang Mai is a famous tourist destination in Thailand, this boutique resort aims to get guests a bit closer to nature. Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai is a mountain resort whose location is just a short drive from the city. This gives guests a feeling of total isolation which leads to a more relaxing stay. For those who enjoy a more active vacation, there are facilities on the premises for jogging, tennis, and elephant riding. Free shuttles go to the city each day if you are looking to do some shopping or exploring. Dining options include the Maew Ra Rueng restaurant which serves European dishes, authentic Thai food, and original northern cuisine while the Terrace serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner close to the pool area. When you're ready to book a room at Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai, please enter your travel dates into the secure online booking form and click.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

135 Moo 5, Tumbol Baanpong, Amphur Hangdong Tel 053 1067 25-26, Hang Dong, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50230

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
note avec
1184 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU