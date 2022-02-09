CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.7

494レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

While Chiang Mai is a famous tourist destination in Thailand, this boutique resort aims to get guests a bit closer to nature. Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai is a mountain resort whose location is just a short drive from the city. This gives guests a feeling of total isolation which leads to a more relaxing stay. For those who enjoy a more active vacation, there are facilities on the premises for jogging, tennis, and elephant riding. Free shuttles go to the city each day if you are looking to do some shopping or exploring. Dining options include the Maew Ra Rueng restaurant which serves European dishes, authentic Thai food, and original northern cuisine while the Terrace serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner close to the pool area. When you're ready to book a room at Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai, please enter your travel dates into the secure online booking form and click.

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Belle Villa Resort Chiang Maiゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Belle Villa Resort Chiang Mai
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

135 Moo 5, Tumbol Baanpong, Amphur Hangdong Tel 053 1067 25-26, Hang Dong, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50230

