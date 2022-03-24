BANGKOK TEST & GO

At Residence Suvarnabhumi - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
оценка с
2879
Обновление March 24, 2022
At Residence Suvarnabhumi - Image 0
At Residence Suvarnabhumi - Image 1
At Residence Suvarnabhumi - Image 2
At Residence Suvarnabhumi - Image 3
At Residence Suvarnabhumi - Image 4
At Residence Suvarnabhumi - Image 5
+35 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the shopping, restaurants, business area of Bangkok city, At Residence provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 15.0 KM away, and it normally takes about 10 minutes to reach the airport. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Wat Sangkaracha, The Paseo Mall, Suvarnabhumi Outdoor Market. At At Residence, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Guests can choose from 40 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, golf course (within 3 km), garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at At Residence.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в At Residence Suvarnabhumi , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ At Residence Suvarnabhumi
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

458/4-8, Soi Lad Krabung 24/1, Lad Krabung Road, Lad Krabang District, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

Отели-партнеры

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
3757 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
рейтинг с
316 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
1085 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
рейтинг с
6272 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
рейтинг с
2458 отзывы
Из ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
6947 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
рейтинг с
2090 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
3139 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
рейтинг с
211 отзывы
Из ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
рейтинг с
187 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
рейтинг с
441 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
рейтинг с
1250 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
рейтинг с
130 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
рейтинг с
14 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
рейтинг с
668 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
рейтинг с
5421 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU