At Residence Suvarnabhumi - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
rating with
2879 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the shopping, restaurants, business area of Bangkok city, At Residence provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 15.0 KM away, and it normally takes about 10 minutes to reach the airport. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Wat Sangkaracha, The Paseo Mall, Suvarnabhumi Outdoor Market. At At Residence, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Guests can choose from 40 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, golf course (within 3 km), garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at At Residence.

Address / Map

458/4-8, Soi Lad Krabung 24/1, Lad Krabung Road, Lad Krabang District, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

