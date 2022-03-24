BANGKOK TEST & GO

At Residence Suvarnabhumi - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
通过
2879条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
At Residence Suvarnabhumi - Image 0
At Residence Suvarnabhumi - Image 1
At Residence Suvarnabhumi - Image 2
At Residence Suvarnabhumi - Image 3
At Residence Suvarnabhumi - Image 4
At Residence Suvarnabhumi - Image 5
+35 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the shopping, restaurants, business area of Bangkok city, At Residence provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 15.0 KM away, and it normally takes about 10 minutes to reach the airport. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Wat Sangkaracha, The Paseo Mall, Suvarnabhumi Outdoor Market. At At Residence, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Guests can choose from 40 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as fitness center, golf course (within 3 km), garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at At Residence.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是At Residence Suvarnabhumi的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 At Residence Suvarnabhumi
查看所有评论

地址/地图

458/4-8, Soi Lad Krabung 24/1, Lad Krabung Road, Lad Krabang District, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

合作伙伴酒店

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2

3757 评论
฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5

316 评论
฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3

1085 评论
฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3

6272 评论
฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4

6947 评论
฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6

2090 评论
฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9

3139 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4

211 评论
฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3

187 评论
฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5

441 评论
฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2

1250 评论
฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6

130 评论
฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8

14 评论
฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8

668 评论
฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5

5421 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU