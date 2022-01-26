PATTAYA TEST & GO

Грин Парк Резорт - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.5
оценка с
755
Обновление February 8, 2022
The Green Park Resort - Image 0
The Green Park Resort - Image 1
The Green Park Resort - Image 2
The Green Park Resort - Image 3
The Green Park Resort - Image 4
The Green Park Resort - Image 5
+23 фотографии
฿5,000 ДЕПОЗИТ
REFUND POLICY
46 ОТЗЫВЫ
Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 113 Спальни
Партнерская больница Vibharam Hospital, Laemchabang

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in очень высокий спрос right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 355 торопиться!

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Грин Парк Резорт в приоритетном порядке, и Грин Парк Резорт будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Hotel Refund Policy

Balance deducting the new package if paid will be refunded back to the guest. Some refunds might take more processing time but not more than 15 working days.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Partial Pool View 32
฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,750 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Балкон
  • Балкон (полный доступ)
  • Ванна
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • СВЧ
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Малый депозит
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Вегетарианские блюда
  • Рабочая среда
  • Коврик для йоги
Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Улучшенный вид на бассейн 32
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Балкон
  • Балкон (полный доступ)
  • Ванна
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • СВЧ
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Малый депозит
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Вегетарианские блюда
  • Рабочая среда
  • Коврик для йоги
Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Смежный номер 64
฿37,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Балкон
  • Ванна
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • СВЧ
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Малый депозит
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Вегетарианские блюда
  • Рабочая среда
  • Коврик для йоги
Максимум 4 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants
Семейный люкс с 2 спальнями и видом на бассейн 96
฿68,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿54,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,050 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿17,550 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,050 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Балкон
  • Ванна
  • Семейные люксы
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • СВЧ
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Малый депозит
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Вегетарианские блюда
  • Рабочая среда
  • Коврик для йоги

Один из наших лучших вариантов, выбранных нами в Северной Паттайе. Отель Green Park окружен тропическим садом. К услугам гостей открытый бассейн в виде лагуны и ресторан. Курорт предлагает номера с собственным балконом и Wi-Fi.

Курортный отель Green Park расположен в Северной Паттайе, в 3,1 км от пирса Бали Хай и всего в 3,5 км от пешеходной улицы Паттайи.

Номера отеля Green Park оформлены в современном тайском стиле и оснащены кондиционерами, а полы в них выложены плиткой. Помимо мини-бара, в вашем распоряжении телевизор с кабельными каналами и собственная ванная комната с феном.

В ресторане Green Park подают блюда местной и интернациональной кухни. По вечерам можно послушать живую музыку. Закуски и напитки можно заказать в баре у бассейна Sala Thai.

Курортный отель Green Park предлагает услуги обмена валюты и экскурсионное бюро. Водители могут бесплатно припарковаться на территории курорта.

Удобства / Особенности

  • Дежурные профессиональные медсестры 24 часа в сутки в течение 15 дней.
  • Медицинский осмотр с выдачей медицинской справки о 15-дневном карантине.
  • Хирургические маски, 1 флакон спирта для рук, персональный цифровой термометр
  • Служба обнаружения COVID-19 с помощью мазков из горла и носоглотки на 1, 6 и 12 день карантина
  • Номер с собственным балконом
  • Имеется номер для некурящих
  • Полный пансион, включая завтрак, обед и ужин
  • Безлимитный Wi-Fi интернет
  • ЖК-телевизор с более чем 30 тайскими и международными кабельными каналами
  • Кофе, Чай и чайник, Удобства на 15 дней
  • 2 бутылки питьевой воды в день
  • Бесплатная стирка 2 предметов одежды в день и сбор после 2-го SWAB - 10% скидка на услуги прачечной.
  • One way Airport pick up
  • HDMI cord to connect TV with your laptop for online streaming movies
Счет
3.8/5
Очень хороший
На основе 46 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
12
Очень хороший
23
В среднем
6
Бедные
4
Ужасный
1
Если бы вы были гостем в Грин Парк Резорт , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

🇩🇪Horst Hübel

Проверено на 26/01/2022
Прибыл 10/01/2022
4.0 Superior Partial Pool View
Положительные     
  • ab Buchung super hilfsbereit und super Organisiert
Отрицательные
  • Internet mit stark Schwankungen , da Pool gesperrt sehr viele Moskito

Hilfsbereites Personal mit guter Organisation, Preisleistung perfekt . Kann ich nur weiterempfehlen , Frühstücksbuffet sehr gut

🇫🇮Petri Pärni

Проверено на 24/01/2022
Прибыл 01/12/2021
2.2 Superior Partial Pool View

Finally I got my refund. It took almost two month

🇨🇭Paul Thalmann

Проверено на 23/01/2022
Прибыл 07/01/2022
4.2 Superior Partial Pool View
Положительные     
  • Pick up Airport, Check in, Check out
Отрицательные
  • Food

Will use this place again if Test and Go starts again in February. Nice Balcony. Room comfortable.

🇬🇧Duane steptoe

Проверено на 07/01/2022
Прибыл 22/12/2021
4.4 Superior Partial Pool View
Положительные     
  • Excellent service, very professional
Отрицательные
  • Can’t think of any

Rooom service was prompt, room was perfect for our needs and the rest was done professionally and results within 7 hours of arrival

🇺🇸Douglas B Adriance Mejia

Проверено на 06/01/2022
Прибыл 24/11/2021
4.8 Superior Pool view
Положительные     
  • my PCR test came back in less than 7 hours!!
Отрицательные
  • communication via email could be better. also, the communication using line or Facebook messenger could also be bettwer. I often got confusing emails from this service.. บ่อยครั้งแม้แต่ภาษาไทยตัวแทนโรงแรมไม่มีโอกาสให้ผมคำตอบตรงครับ

i highly recommended this hotel for test and go, and would be happy to stay here again! very good staff at the hotel. very quiet hotel. very clean and comfortable room. the shuttle from Suvarnabhumi to this hotel was effortless.

🇫🇮Anne Niemela

Проверено на 06/01/2022
Прибыл 05/12/2022
4.8 Superior Partial Pool View
Положительные     
  • Results come quickly

Nice hotel, pool looked nice. Ee only stayed until we got the results. Hotel ordered taxi and we went our way.

🇰🇷Yang hairin

Проверено на 05/01/2022
Прибыл 19/12/2021
4.4 Superior Partial Pool View
Положительные     
  • Service good
Отрицательные
  • Rust

Everything was nice but rust water was little bit bad. And your Test and go system was perfect. I hope see you again!

🇦🇺Ron Mcmahon

Проверено на 03/01/2022
Прибыл 16/12/2021
4.2 Superior Partial Pool View
Положительные     
  • Balcony for fresh air

Check in at hotel was thorough and fast. The only negative was attempt at airport by ASQ staff to load us into a shared minibus with people we did not know. We were promised a private car and eventually an old minibus was provided for a bumpy ride to Pattaya for this couple and three pieces of luggage.

🇬🇧DAVID VENN

Проверено на 02/01/2022
Прибыл 16/12/2021
2.5 Superior Partial Pool View
Положительные     
  • hotel ok
Отрицательные
  • Food cold. Not had answer back from day 6 flow test. Sent buly line as asked. Also message on Facebook. No answer

Was OK. Food stone cold. Could not eat. And no response from day 6 lateral flow test. Pcr test, and hotel of OK standard. Happy only stayed 1 day

🇩🇪Klaus Arndt

Проверено на 01/01/2022
Прибыл 23/12/2021
3.2 Superior Partial Pool View

Everything was well organized, only for the 2nd test after 6 days, nobody knew. I asked beforehand whether I could do the 2nd PCR test there, but they only did a quick test on site with a photo of the result

🇩🇪Siegfried Theodor Schmidt

Проверено на 01/01/2022
Прибыл 16/12/2021
4.1 Superior Pool view
Положительные     
  • Ruhig, toller pool
Отрицательные
  • Mosquitos im zimmer

Gut organisiert, Frühstück durchschnittlich, Moskitos im Zimmer, Personal freundlich, aircon veraltet, Zimmer und Bett groß

🇬🇧paul

Проверено на 26/12/2021
Прибыл 09/12/2021
4.7 Superior Partial Pool View
Положительные     
  • Efficient service on arrival at hotel with a pcr test within mins then on to my room for result , ...first thing following morning a free to go result came.
Отрицательные
  • no negatives , staff efficient , food was by choice on my arrival ....no negative

Excellent service provided by Green park resort from my arrival at suwanapoom airport ....to leaving the resort once my negative result was given.

🇬🇧Valerie Greig

Проверено на 26/12/2021
Прибыл 10/12/2021
3.5 Superior Partial Pool View
Положительные     
  • It is a nice Hotel I did 15 days Quarantine in March last year so second visit for 1 night only.Room is clean nice quiet Hotel lovely Room looking onto the pool.Food average.
Отрицательные
  • Only Problem I had this time around was the transfer from the Airport nobody turned up I had to wait over 1 hour that was annoying plus I was not Happy about sharing a Taxi with another person when I paid for a single journey.

I like this Hotel as I have stayed before for Quarantine the rooms are quite nice the food is not great but I would return again .It is set in a Lovely quiet area all the rooms face the pool.Lots of squirrels and birds so you feel as if you are away from the town.Comfortable beds and I like the rooms have a bath also a nice balcony.

🇩🇪Karsten Brammer

Проверено на 26/12/2021
Прибыл 09/12/2021
4.7 Superior Partial Pool View
Положительные     
  • All was good and professional from the hotel
Отрицательные
  • Nothing, all was good

My trip from the airport to the hotel was very good and no problems. As I came to the hotel, they took good care of me and make the PCR test. After that, I got my hotel room. I got my food shot after and the staff was super nice and friendly. In the evening they call me and told my test was negative and I was ready to go if I wanted. I stay the night and took home in the morning. Everting was super and professional all the way. I was happy

🇬🇧Richard Brown

Проверено на 26/12/2021
Прибыл 10/12/2021
4.3 Superior Partial Pool View
Положительные     
  • All good for me. PCR result same evening.

From pickup at airport, trip to hotel, check-in, PCR test, meals, room and check-out nothing negative to say. Many thanks.

🇧🇪Emmanuel Wouters

Проверено на 23/12/2021
Прибыл 06/12/2021
2.8 Superior Partial Pool View
Положительные     
  • view
Отрицательные
  • Cold food,
  • No elevator

A European prefers to eat his soup warm and the fries fried. Unfortunately that was not the case for me.

🇫🇮Petri Pärni

Проверено на 22/12/2021
Прибыл 01/12/2021
2.1 Superior Partial Pool View
Положительные     
  • No positivismi things
Отрицательные
  • All in this place

They were lied to me.

🇬🇧Stuart barton

Проверено на 20/12/2021
Прибыл 29/11/2021
5.0 Superior Partial Pool View
Положительные     
  • Everything
Отрицательные
  • Nothing

Everything very efficient. Nice place nice people. Food ok and included in the price. Lovely mini bus transfer.

🇬🇧Robert Gamble

Проверено на 18/12/2021
Прибыл 01/12/2021
4.5 Superior Partial Pool View
Положительные     
  • Very efficient quarantine process, in room within 10 minute’s of arrival.
  • Decent room
Отрицательные
  • Not impressed with transportation to hotel , 6 people in mini bus for 80 minutes ride.
  • Results took longer than expected

While the whole process at the Green park resort was very efficient and a negative result was much welcomed, I feel that the transport to the hotel could have compromised my PCR test result ! A 80 minute trip in a mini bus with 6 other passengers was not what I was expecting after all the procedures I had to endure on my 17 hour flight to Thailand.

🇩🇪Sylvia Kelleter

Проверено на 06/12/2021
Прибыл 20/11/2021
5.0 Superior Partial Pool View
Положительные     
  • Fast test
  • Good food
  • Beautiful view on the balcony

If nessessairy because of Covid I sure come back to this hotel. We feld very good because it was a beautyful room with wonderful sight on pool and garden. Perfect breakfast and dinner. Every person was so friendly. Thank you very much.

Изображения меню еды

Адрес / Карта

240/5 Moo 5, Soi Naklua 22, Pattaya - Naklua Road, North Pattaya, 20150 Pattaya North, Thailand

