Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 113 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Vibharam Hospital, Laemchabang
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in sehr hohe Nachfrage right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Das Hotel erhält 354 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Das Green Park Resort , und Das Green Park Resort wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Hotel Refund Policy
Balance deducting the new package if paid will be refunded back to the guest. Some refunds might take more processing time but not more than 15 working days.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Partial Pool View 32m²
฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,750 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Badewanne
- HDMI Kabel
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Mikrowelle
- Nicht verheiratete Paare
- Kleine Kaution
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
- Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Überlegener Blick auf den Pool 32m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Zimmer mit Verbindungstür 64m²
฿37,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
Maximal von 4 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants
Familiensuite mit 2 Schlafzimmern und Poolblick 96m²
฿68,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿54,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,050 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿17,550 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,050 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
Eine unserer Top-Auswahl in Pattaya North. Der Green Park ist von einem tropischen Garten umgeben und bietet einen Lagunenpool im Freien und ein Restaurant. Das Resort verfügt über Unterkünfte mit eigenem Balkon und WLAN-Zugang.
Das Green Park Resort befindet sich in Nord-Pattaya, 3 km vom Bali Hai Pier und 2,2 km von Pattayas Walking Street entfernt.
Die Zimmer im The Green Park sind im zeitgenössischen thailändischen Stil gestaltet und klimatisiert und mit Fliesenböden ausgestattet. Neben einer Minibar sind ein TV mit Kabelkanälen und ein eigenes Bad mit Haartrockner vorhanden.
Das Green Park Restaurant serviert lokale Spezialitäten sowie internationale Gerichte. Abends wird Live-Musik geboten. Snacks und Getränke erhalten Sie in der Sala Thai Pool Bar.
Das Green Park Resort bietet einen Geldwechselservice und einen Tourenschalter. Wer mit dem Auto fährt, kann kostenlos auf dem Gelände des Resorts parken.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Professioneller Pflegedienst 24 Stunden am Tag über einen Zeitraum von 15 Tagen
- Ärztlicher Kontrolldienst sowie Ausstellung eines ärztlichen Attests an den 15 Tagen der Quarantäne
- Chirurgische Masken, 1 Flasche Alkohol mit der Hand, digitales persönliches Thermometer
- COVID-19-Erkennungsdienst durch Rachen- und Nasenrachenabstrich am 1., 6. und 12. Tag der Quarantäne
- Zimmer mit eigenem Balkon
- Nichtraucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vollpension Mahlzeiten inklusive Frühstück, Mittag- und Abendessen
- Unbegrenztes Wi-Fi Internet
- LCD-Fernseher mit über 30 Kanälen thailändischer und internationaler Kabelkanäle
- Kaffee, Tee und Wasserkocher, Ausstattung für 15 Tage
- 2 Flaschen Trinkwasser pro Tag
- Kostenlose Wäsche 2 Stück pro Tag und Wäscheabholung nach dem 2. SWAB - 10% Rabatt Wäscheservice
- One way Airport pick up
- HDMI cord to connect TV with your laptop for online streaming movies
Ergebnis
3.8/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 46 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Das Green Park Resort
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
4.0 Superior Partial Pool View
Positiv
Negative
- ab Buchung super hilfsbereit und super Organisiert
- Internet mit stark Schwankungen , da Pool gesperrt sehr viele Moskito
Hilfsbereites Personal mit guter Organisation, Preisleistung perfekt . Kann ich nur weiterempfehlen , Frühstücksbuffet sehr gut
2.2 Superior Partial Pool View
Finally I got my refund. It took almost two month
4.2 Superior Partial Pool View
Positiv
Negative
- Pick up Airport, Check in, Check out
Will use this place again if Test and Go starts again in February. Nice Balcony. Room comfortable.
4.4 Superior Partial Pool View
Positiv
Negative
- Excellent service, very professional
Rooom service was prompt, room was perfect for our needs and the rest was done professionally and results within 7 hours of arrival
4.8 Superior Pool view
Positiv
Negative
- my PCR test came back in less than 7 hours!!
- communication via email could be better. also, the communication using line or Facebook messenger could also be bettwer. I often got confusing emails from this service.. บ่อยครั้งแม้แต่ภาษาไทยตัวแทนโรงแรมไม่มีโอกาสให้ผมคำตอบตรงครับ
i highly recommended this hotel for test and go, and would be happy to stay here again! very good staff at the hotel. very quiet hotel. very clean and comfortable room. the shuttle from Suvarnabhumi to this hotel was effortless.
4.8 Superior Partial Pool View
Positiv
Nice hotel, pool looked nice. Ee only stayed until we got the results. Hotel ordered taxi and we went our way.
4.4 Superior Partial Pool View
Positiv Negative
Everything was nice but rust water was little bit bad. And your Test and go system was perfect. I hope see you again!
4.2 Superior Partial Pool View
Positiv
Check in at hotel was thorough and fast. The only negative was attempt at airport by ASQ staff to load us into a shared minibus with people we did not know. We were promised a private car and eventually an old minibus was provided for a bumpy ride to Pattaya for this couple and three pieces of luggage.
2.5 Superior Partial Pool View
Positiv Negative
- Food cold. Not had answer back from day 6 flow test. Sent buly line as asked. Also message on Facebook. No answer
Was OK. Food stone cold. Could not eat. And no response from day 6 lateral flow test. Pcr test, and hotel of OK standard. Happy only stayed 1 day
3.2 Superior Partial Pool View
Everything was well organized, only for the 2nd test after 6 days, nobody knew.
I asked beforehand whether I could do the 2nd PCR test there, but they only did a quick test on site with a photo of the result
4.1 Superior Pool view
Positiv Negative
Gut organisiert, Frühstück durchschnittlich, Moskitos im Zimmer, Personal freundlich, aircon veraltet, Zimmer und Bett groß
4.7 Superior Partial Pool View
Positiv
Negative
- Efficient service on arrival at hotel with a pcr test within mins then on to my room for result , ...first thing following morning a free to go result came.
- no negatives , staff efficient , food was by choice on my arrival ....no negative
Excellent service provided by Green park resort from my arrival at suwanapoom airport ....to leaving the resort once my negative result was given.
3.5 Superior Partial Pool View
Positiv
Negative
- It is a nice Hotel I did 15 days Quarantine in March last year so second visit for 1 night only.Room is clean nice quiet Hotel lovely Room looking onto the pool.Food average.
- Only Problem I had this time around was the transfer from the Airport nobody turned up I had to wait over 1 hour that was annoying plus I was not Happy about sharing a Taxi with another person when I paid for a single journey.
I like this Hotel as I have stayed before for Quarantine the rooms are quite nice the food is not great but I would return again .It is set in a Lovely quiet area all the rooms face the pool.Lots of squirrels and birds so you feel as if you are away from the town.Comfortable beds and I like the rooms have a bath also a nice balcony.
4.7 Superior Partial Pool View
Positiv
Negative
- All was good and professional from the hotel
My trip from the airport to the hotel was very good and no problems. As I came to the hotel, they took good care of me and make the PCR test. After that, I got my hotel room. I got my food shot after and the staff was super nice and friendly. In the evening they call me and told my test was negative and I was ready to go if I wanted. I stay the night and took home in the morning. Everting was super and professional all the way. I was happy
4.3 Superior Partial Pool View
Positiv
- All good for me. PCR result same evening.
From pickup at airport, trip to hotel, check-in, PCR test, meals, room and check-out nothing negative to say. Many thanks.
2.8 Superior Partial Pool View
Positiv Negative
A European prefers to eat his soup warm and the fries fried. Unfortunately that was not the case for me.
2.1 Superior Partial Pool View
Positiv Negative
They were lied to me.
5.0 Superior Partial Pool View
Positiv Negative
Everything very efficient. Nice place nice people. Food ok and included in the price. Lovely mini bus transfer.
4.5 Superior Partial Pool View
Positiv
Negative
- Very efficient quarantine process, in room within 10 minute’s of arrival.
- Decent room
- Not impressed with transportation to hotel , 6 people in mini bus for 80 minutes ride.
- Results took longer than expected
While the whole process at the Green park resort was very efficient and a negative result was much welcomed, I feel that the transport to the hotel could have compromised my PCR test result ! A 80 minute trip in a mini bus with 6 other passengers was not what I was expecting after all the procedures I had to endure on my 17 hour flight to Thailand.
5.0 Superior Partial Pool View
Positiv
- Fast test
- Good food
- Beautiful view on the balcony
If nessessairy because of Covid I sure come back to this hotel. We feld very good because it was a beautyful room with wonderful sight on pool and garden. Perfect breakfast and dinner. Every person was so friendly.
Thank you very much.
