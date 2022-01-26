合計AQホテルの部屋 113 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Vibharam Hospital, Laemchabang
Hotel Refund Policy
Balance deducting the new package if paid will be refunded back to the guest. Some refunds might take more processing time but not more than 15 working days.
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Partial Pool View 32m²
฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,750 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- ฿5,000デポジット
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- バスタブ
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- 未婚のカップル
- 少額の預金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
優れたプールビュー 32m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
コネクティングルーム 64m²
฿37,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大 4 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants
ファミリースイート2ベッドルームプールビュー 96m²
฿68,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿54,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,050 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿17,550 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,050 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
パタヤノースでの私たちのトップピックの1つ。トロピカルガーデンに囲まれたグリーンパークには、屋外ラグーンプールとレストランがあります。リゾートには専用バルコニー付きの宿泊施設があり、Wi-Fiを利用できます。
北パタヤに位置するザグリーンパークリゾートは、バリハイ桟橋から1.9マイル、パタヤのウォーキングストリートからわずか2.2マイルです。
The Green Parkの客室は現代的なタイスタイルでデザインされており、エアコン、タイル張りの床が備わっています。ミニバーに加えて、ケーブルチャンネル付きテレビ、ヘアドライヤー付きの専用バスルームが備わっています。
Green Park Restaurantでは、地元の人気料理だけでなく、各国料理も提供しています。夜はライブ音楽のエンターテイメントを楽しめます。軽食やドリンクは、サラタイプールバーへお越しください。
グリーンパークリゾートでは、両替サービスとツアーデスクを提供しています。車でお越しの方は、リゾートの敷地内に無料で駐車できます。
アメニティ/機能
- 15日間にわたって24時間勤務の専門看護サービス
- 15日間の検疫で診断書を発行するとともに、健康診断サービス
- サージカルマスク、消毒用アルコール1本、デジタル体温計
- 検疫の1日目、6日目、12日目の喉と鼻咽頭スワブによるCOVID-19検出サービス
- 専用バルコニー付きの部屋
- 禁煙ルームあり
- 朝食、昼食、夕食を含むフルボードの食事
- 無制限のWi-Fiインターネット
- タイおよび国際ケーブルチャンネルの30以上のチャンネルを備えた液晶テレビ
- コーヒー、紅茶、ケトル、15日間のアメニティ
- 1日2本の飲料水
- 1日2回の無料ランドリーと2回目のSWAB後のランドリー収集-10％割引ランドリーサービス
- One way Airport pick up
- HDMI cord to connect TV with your laptop for online streaming movies
スコア
3.8/5
とても良い
に基づく 46 レビュー
グリーンパークリゾート
4.0 Superior Partial Pool View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- ab Buchung super hilfsbereit und super Organisiert
- Internet mit stark Schwankungen , da Pool gesperrt sehr viele Moskito
Hilfsbereites Personal mit guter Organisation, Preisleistung perfekt . Kann ich nur weiterempfehlen , Frühstücksbuffet sehr gut
2.2 Superior Partial Pool View
Finally I got my refund. It took almost two month
4.2 Superior Partial Pool View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Pick up Airport, Check in, Check out
Will use this place again if Test and Go starts again in February. Nice Balcony. Room comfortable.
4.4 Superior Partial Pool View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Excellent service, very professional
Rooom service was prompt, room was perfect for our needs and the rest was done professionally and results within 7 hours of arrival
4.8 Superior Pool view
ポジティブ
ネガ
- my PCR test came back in less than 7 hours!!
- communication via email could be better. also, the communication using line or Facebook messenger could also be bettwer. I often got confusing emails from this service.. บ่อยครั้งแม้แต่ภาษาไทยตัวแทนโรงแรมไม่มีโอกาสให้ผมคำตอบตรงครับ
i highly recommended this hotel for test and go, and would be happy to stay here again! very good staff at the hotel. very quiet hotel. very clean and comfortable room. the shuttle from Suvarnabhumi to this hotel was effortless.
4.8 Superior Partial Pool View
ポジティブ
Nice hotel, pool looked nice. Ee only stayed until we got the results. Hotel ordered taxi and we went our way.
4.4 Superior Partial Pool View
ポジティブ ネガ
Everything was nice but rust water was little bit bad. And your Test and go system was perfect. I hope see you again!
4.2 Superior Partial Pool View
ポジティブ
Check in at hotel was thorough and fast. The only negative was attempt at airport by ASQ staff to load us into a shared minibus with people we did not know. We were promised a private car and eventually an old minibus was provided for a bumpy ride to Pattaya for this couple and three pieces of luggage.
2.5 Superior Partial Pool View
ポジティブ ネガ
- Food cold. Not had answer back from day 6 flow test. Sent buly line as asked. Also message on Facebook. No answer
Was OK. Food stone cold. Could not eat. And no response from day 6 lateral flow test. Pcr test, and hotel of OK standard. Happy only stayed 1 day
3.2 Superior Partial Pool View
Everything was well organized, only for the 2nd test after 6 days, nobody knew.
I asked beforehand whether I could do the 2nd PCR test there, but they only did a quick test on site with a photo of the result
4.1 Superior Pool view
ポジティブ ネガ
Gut organisiert, Frühstück durchschnittlich, Moskitos im Zimmer, Personal freundlich, aircon veraltet, Zimmer und Bett groß
4.7 Superior Partial Pool View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Efficient service on arrival at hotel with a pcr test within mins then on to my room for result , ...first thing following morning a free to go result came.
- no negatives , staff efficient , food was by choice on my arrival ....no negative
Excellent service provided by Green park resort from my arrival at suwanapoom airport ....to leaving the resort once my negative result was given.
3.5 Superior Partial Pool View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- It is a nice Hotel I did 15 days Quarantine in March last year so second visit for 1 night only.Room is clean nice quiet Hotel lovely Room looking onto the pool.Food average.
- Only Problem I had this time around was the transfer from the Airport nobody turned up I had to wait over 1 hour that was annoying plus I was not Happy about sharing a Taxi with another person when I paid for a single journey.
I like this Hotel as I have stayed before for Quarantine the rooms are quite nice the food is not great but I would return again .It is set in a Lovely quiet area all the rooms face the pool.Lots of squirrels and birds so you feel as if you are away from the town.Comfortable beds and I like the rooms have a bath also a nice balcony.
4.7 Superior Partial Pool View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- All was good and professional from the hotel
My trip from the airport to the hotel was very good and no problems. As I came to the hotel, they took good care of me and make the PCR test. After that, I got my hotel room. I got my food shot after and the staff was super nice and friendly. In the evening they call me and told my test was negative and I was ready to go if I wanted. I stay the night and took home in the morning. Everting was super and professional all the way. I was happy
4.3 Superior Partial Pool View
ポジティブ
- All good for me. PCR result same evening.
From pickup at airport, trip to hotel, check-in, PCR test, meals, room and check-out nothing negative to say. Many thanks.
2.8 Superior Partial Pool View
ポジティブ ネガ
A European prefers to eat his soup warm and the fries fried. Unfortunately that was not the case for me.
2.1 Superior Partial Pool View
ポジティブ ネガ
They were lied to me.
5.0 Superior Partial Pool View
ポジティブ ネガ
Everything very efficient. Nice place nice people. Food ok and included in the price. Lovely mini bus transfer.
4.5 Superior Partial Pool View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very efficient quarantine process, in room within 10 minute’s of arrival.
- Decent room
- Not impressed with transportation to hotel , 6 people in mini bus for 80 minutes ride.
- Results took longer than expected
While the whole process at the Green park resort was very efficient and a negative result was much welcomed, I feel that the transport to the hotel could have compromised my PCR test result ! A 80 minute trip in a mini bus with 6 other passengers was not what I was expecting after all the procedures I had to endure on my 17 hour flight to Thailand.
5.0 Superior Partial Pool View
ポジティブ
- Fast test
- Good food
- Beautiful view on the balcony
If nessessairy because of Covid I sure come back to this hotel. We feld very good because it was a beautyful room with wonderful sight on pool and garden. Perfect breakfast and dinner. Every person was so friendly.
Thank you very much.