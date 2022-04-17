Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.
Built in 2003, The Tide Resort is a distinct addition to Chonburi and a smart choice for travelers. The excitement of the city center is only 15.0 Km away. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Bangsaen Beach, The Wang Saen Suk Hell Garden, Burapha University Hospital. At The Tide Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, laundromat. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, slippers. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, sauna, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, spa are designed for escape and relaxation. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the The Tide Resort.
44/1 Bangsaen Beach 1 Road, T. Saen Suk, A. Mueang Chon Buri, Chon Buri, Bang Saen, Chonburi, Thailand, 20130