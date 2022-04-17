PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Tide Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8
通过
2276条评论进行评分
更新于 April 17, 2022
The Tide Resort - Image 0
The Tide Resort - Image 1
The Tide Resort - Image 2
The Tide Resort - Image 3
The Tide Resort - Image 4
The Tide Resort - Image 5
+31 相片

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Built in 2003, The Tide Resort is a distinct addition to Chonburi and a smart choice for travelers. The excitement of the city center is only 15.0 Km away. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Bangsaen Beach, The Wang Saen Suk Hell Garden, Burapha University Hospital. At The Tide Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, laundromat. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, slippers. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, sauna, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, spa are designed for escape and relaxation. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the The Tide Resort.

显示所有酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是The Tide Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 The Tide Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

44/1 Bangsaen Beach 1 Road, T. Saen Suk, A. Mueang Chon Buri, Chon Buri, Bang Saen, Chonburi, Thailand, 20130

合作伙伴酒店

Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6

611 评论
฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3

5 评论
฿-1
Mera Mare Pattaya
8.4

1094 评论
฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5

593 评论
฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5

645 评论
฿-1
Cross Pattaya Pratamnak
9.7

33 评论
฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7

261 评论
฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2

8 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)
8.2

3388 评论
฿-1
Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7

39 评论
฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7

3486 评论
฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5

659 评论
฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9

2305 评论
฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7

412 评论
฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4

5085 评论
฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6

4921 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU