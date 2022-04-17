PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Tide Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8
Bewertung mit
2276 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 17, 2022
The Tide Resort - Image 0
The Tide Resort - Image 1
The Tide Resort - Image 2
The Tide Resort - Image 3
The Tide Resort - Image 4
The Tide Resort - Image 5
+31 Fotos

Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Built in 2003, The Tide Resort is a distinct addition to Chonburi and a smart choice for travelers. The excitement of the city center is only 15.0 Km away. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Bangsaen Beach, The Wang Saen Suk Hell Garden, Burapha University Hospital. At The Tide Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, laundromat. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, slippers. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, sauna, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, spa are designed for escape and relaxation. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the The Tide Resort.

ALLE HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei The Tide Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR The Tide Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

44/1 Bangsaen Beach 1 Road, T. Saen Suk, A. Mueang Chon Buri, Chon Buri, Bang Saen, Chonburi, Thailand, 20130

Partnerhotels

Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
611 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
Bewertung mit
5 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Mera Mare Pattaya
8.4
Bewertung mit
1094 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
Bewertung mit
593 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
Bewertung mit
645 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Cross Pattaya Pratamnak
9.7
Bewertung mit
33 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
Bewertung mit
261 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
Bewertung mit
8 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)
8.2
Bewertung mit
3388 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
Bewertung mit
39 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
Bewertung mit
3486 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
659 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
Bewertung mit
2305 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
Bewertung mit
412 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
Bewertung mit
5085 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
Bewertung mit
4921 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU