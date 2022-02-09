PHUKET TEST & GO

Rabbit Mansion (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.4
waardering met
10 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than Rabbit Mansion. Situated only 1 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Sweet Lemongrass Massage, Patong Football Club, Ban Zaan Fresh Market. The facilities and services provided by Rabbit Mansion ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, fireplace, grocery deliveries, laundromat. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, solarium, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Rabbit Mansion.

Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Adres / kaart

140/11 Nanai road., Patong, Muang, Phuket, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

