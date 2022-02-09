PHUKET TEST & GO

Rabbit Mansion (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.4

10 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than Rabbit Mansion. Situated only 1 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Sweet Lemongrass Massage, Patong Football Club, Ban Zaan Fresh Market. The facilities and services provided by Rabbit Mansion ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, fireplace, grocery deliveries, laundromat. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, solarium, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Rabbit Mansion.

Rabbit Mansion (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Rabbit Mansion (SHA Extra Plus)
140/11 Nanai road., Patong, Muang, Phuket, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

