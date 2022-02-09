PHUKET TEST & GO

Rabbit Mansion (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.4
Bewertung mit
10 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Rabbit Mansion (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Rabbit Mansion (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Rabbit Mansion (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Rabbit Mansion (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Rabbit Mansion (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Rabbit Mansion (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+38 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than Rabbit Mansion. Situated only 1 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Sweet Lemongrass Massage, Patong Football Club, Ban Zaan Fresh Market. The facilities and services provided by Rabbit Mansion ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, fireplace, grocery deliveries, laundromat. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, solarium, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Rabbit Mansion.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Rabbit Mansion (SHA Extra Plus) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Rabbit Mansion (SHA Extra Plus)
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

140/11 Nanai road., Patong, Muang, Phuket, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partnerhotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
Bewertung mit
1287 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
131 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2576 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
886 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2617 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
1522 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Das Gästehaus - Wohnung
6.2
Bewertung mit
21 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Calypso Patong Hotel
7.4
Bewertung mit
87 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Breezotel
8.6
Bewertung mit
667 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Senses Resort & Poolvillen Phuket
8.5
Bewertung mit
2063 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Green Harbour Hotel & Service Apartment
7.7
Bewertung mit
173 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das ASHLEE Heights Patong Hotel & Suites
7.7
Bewertung mit
1541 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Mercure Phuket Patong
8.4
Bewertung mit
1011 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Patong Bay Hill Resort
8.1
Bewertung mit
410 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU