PHUKET TEST & GO

바바 하우스 푸켓 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2

431 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 14, 2022
Baba House Phuket Hotel - Image 0
Baba House Phuket Hotel - Image 1
Baba House Phuket Hotel - Image 2
Baba House Phuket Hotel - Image 3
Baba House Phuket Hotel - Image 4
Baba House Phuket Hotel - Image 5
+12 사진
빠른 응답
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

All Reservations are Non-Refundable. All amendment and date modification must contact Baba House Hotel 7-DAY prior to check in date.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
디럭스 풀뷰 40
฿4,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 수영장
  • 작업 공간

푸켓의 쇼핑, 레스토랑, 관광 지역에 위치한 바바 하우스 푸켓 호텔은 최고의 즐거움과 편안함을 누릴 수있는 가장 이상적인 곳입니다. 시내 중심가는 불과 4.5km 떨어져 있으며 공항은 50 분 이내 거리에 있습니다. 편리한 위치를 자랑하는이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광지로 쉽게 이동할 수 있습니다. 바바 하우스 푸켓 호텔에서 훌륭한 서비스와 우수한 시설이 잊을 수없는 여행이 될겁니다. 이 호텔은 가장 안목있는 손님도 만족시킬 수있는 다양한 시설을 제공합니다. 여기에 머무는 동안 고품질의 객실 시설을 경험하십시오. 일부 객실에서는 평면 TV, 청소 용품, 옷걸이, 무료 인스턴트 커피, 무료 차 등을 제공합니다. 게다가, 호텔의 다양한 레크리에이션 서비스를 통해 머무는 동안 할 일이 많이 있습니다. 바바 하우스 푸켓 호텔 숙박 시설은 푸켓에서 편안하고 매력적인 곳을 찾는 여행객들에게 이상적인 장소입니다.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
바바 하우스 푸켓 호텔 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 바바 하우스 푸켓 호텔
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

33/28 M2 Thep Anusorn Road, Wichit, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

파트너 호텔

풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

최근 푸켓 수안 루앙
7.5
평가
27 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
씨 베드 그랜드 호텔 푸켓
8.7
평가
155 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 블루 호텔
8.3
평가
148 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
코코빌 푸켓 리조트
8.9
평가
207 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
프라임 타운 - 포쉬 & 포트 호텔 푸켓
8.2
평가
407 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
사운드 갤러리 하우스
9.1
평가
16 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU