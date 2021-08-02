Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
푸켓을 경험 해보세요. 메모리 앳 온 온 호텔은 모든 것이 여기에있는 푸켓 구시 가지 중심부에 위치해 있습니다.
푸켓 구시가지는 아마도 약간의 시간을 보낼 수있는 곳이며 대부분의 상점, 레스토랑 및 카페가 여기에 있다는 것을 알고 있습니다. 여전히 활기 차다!
The Memory At On On Hotel, 우리는 아름다운 성능을 제공하고 순간을 만드는 데 전념하는 서비스 표준을 달성하기 위해 지속적으로 노력합니다. 어려운시기에 푸켓의 차이를 경험할 수 있도록 약속드립니다. 우리의 최우선 순위는 귀하의 웰빙, 건강 안전 및 편안함을 보장하고 여행 약속을하고이 멋진 푸켓을 다시 탐험하는 것에 대해 자신감을 갖게하는 것입니다. 이것은 우리가 상황에서 배운 것입니다. 우리 팀은 열정적이고 전문적이며 푸켓 샌드 박스의 모든 단계를 지원할 준비가되어 있습니다. 저희를 방문하여 푸켓 구시 가지에서 편안하고 안전하게 머무르고 18 세기로 거슬러 올라가보세요.
온 온 호텔의 추억
5.0 Phuket Sandbox Superior Room +Round Trip Airport Transfer+ Minibar
긍정적
- 여기에서 일하는 사람들은 모두 매우 친절하며 샌드 박스 조치를 최대한 도와줍니다.
