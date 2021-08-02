PHUKET TEST & GO

온 온 호텔의 추억 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8

1551 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 24, 2022
The Memory at On On Hotel - Image 0
The Memory at On On Hotel - Image 1
The Memory at On On Hotel - Image 2
The Memory at On On Hotel - Image 3
The Memory at On On Hotel - Image 4
The Memory at On On Hotel - Image 5
+26 사진
빠른 응답
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

푸켓을 경험 해보세요. 메모리 앳 온 온 호텔은 모든 것이 여기에있는 푸켓 구시 가지 중심부에 위치해 있습니다. 푸켓 구시가지는 아마도 약간의 시간을 보낼 수있는 곳이며 대부분의 상점, 레스토랑 및 카페가 여기에 있다는 것을 알고 있습니다. 여전히 활기 차다!

The Memory At On On Hotel, 우리는 아름다운 성능을 제공하고 순간을 만드는 데 전념하는 서비스 표준을 달성하기 위해 지속적으로 노력합니다. 어려운시기에 푸켓의 차이를 경험할 수 있도록 약속드립니다. 우리의 최우선 순위는 귀하의 웰빙, 건강 안전 및 편안함을 보장하고 여행 약속을하고이 멋진 푸켓을 다시 탐험하는 것에 대해 자신감을 갖게하는 것입니다. 이것은 우리가 상황에서 배운 것입니다. 우리 팀은 열정적이고 전문적이며 푸켓 샌드 박스의 모든 단계를 지원할 준비가되어 있습니다. 저희를 방문하여 푸켓 구시 가지에서 편안하고 안전하게 머무르고 18 세기로 거슬러 올라가보세요.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
5.0/5
우수한
기반 1 리뷰
평가
우수한
1
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
온 온 호텔의 추억 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 온 온 호텔의 추억
모든 리뷰보기

🇺🇸Jacob Hicks

검토 02/08/2021
도착 23/07/2021
5.0 Phuket Sandbox Superior Room +Round Trip Airport Transfer+ Minibar
긍정적
  • 여기에서 일하는 사람들은 모두 매우 친절하며 샌드 박스 조치를 최대한 도와줍니다.

........................................................................................................................................................................................... ...........................................................................................................................................

주소 /지도

19 Phang-Nga Rd., Talad Yai, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

파트너 호텔

풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

카사 블랑카 부티크 호텔 푸켓
9
평가
1059 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
신러 하우스
9.1
평가
87 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 블랭킷 호텔 푸켓 타운
8.9
평가
467 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
그린 리프 호스텔
8.4
평가
21 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
푸켓에서 취침
7.9
평가
475 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
블루 호스텔
8.6
평가
146 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 시티 포키트라
8.2
평가
174 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
이비스 스타일 푸켓 시티
8.4
평가
632 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU