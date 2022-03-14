칼림 리조트 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
이 부티크는 푸켓의 조용한 지역에 있는 리조트 중앙에 있는 크고 아름답고 수정처럼 맑은 수영장이 눈에 띕니다. 칼림 비치는 매력적이고 조용한 해변으로 산호가 보이는 썰물 때 탐험하기에 좋습니다. 발에 상처를 피하고 대자연의 경이로움을 탐험하려면 두꺼운 샌들을 신으십시오. 칼림 리조트(Kalim Resort)는 푸켓 타운(Phuket Town)에서 멀지 않은 곳에 파통 비치(Patong Beach) 근처에서 식사와 엔터테인먼트를 즐길 수 있습니다. 적당한 크기의 객실은 대형 수영장을 내려다보고 있으며 티크 바닥과 다채로운 카펫이 깔려 있으며 밝고 능률적입니다. 레스토랑은 늦게까지 영업하며 24시간 룸서비스가 제공됩니다. 푸켓에 머무는 동안 피피섬으로 보트 여행을 떠나 진정한 섬 생활을 경험해 보세요. 칼림 리조트는 도시 생활에서 벗어나 휴식을 원하는 모든 이들에게 새로운 개념의 휴식을 제공합니다.