Kalim Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
This boutique stands out with a huge and beautiful, crystal clear swimming pool in the center of the resort in a quiet part of Phuket, though still near nighttime excitement. Kalim Beach is a charming quiet beach and a delight to explore at low tide when the coral is visible. Wear thick sandals to avoid foot cuts and explore the wonders of mother nature. Kalim Resort is not far from Phuket Town near Patong Beach for dining and entertainment choices. The good-sized rooms overlook the large pool, have teak floors with colorful carpet runners, and are bright and streamlined. The restaurant is open late, and 24-hour room service will satisfy the munchies. While in Phuket, make sure to take a boat trip to Phi-Phi Island and experience true island life. Kalim Resort offers a new concept for relaxation for anyone seeking a break from the city life.