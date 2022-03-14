PHUKET TEST & GO

Kalim Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
rating with
67 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
Kalim Resort - Image 0
Kalim Resort - Image 1
Kalim Resort - Image 2
Kalim Resort - Image 3
Kalim Resort - Image 4
Kalim Resort - Image 5
+39 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This boutique stands out with a huge and beautiful, crystal clear swimming pool in the center of the resort in a quiet part of Phuket, though still near nighttime excitement. Kalim Beach is a charming quiet beach and a delight to explore at low tide when the coral is visible. Wear thick sandals to avoid foot cuts and explore the wonders of mother nature. Kalim Resort is not far from Phuket Town near Patong Beach for dining and entertainment choices. The good-sized rooms overlook the large pool, have teak floors with colorful carpet runners, and are bright and streamlined. The restaurant is open late, and 24-hour room service will satisfy the munchies. While in Phuket, make sure to take a boat trip to Phi-Phi Island and experience true island life. Kalim Resort offers a new concept for relaxation for anyone seeking a break from the city life.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Kalim Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Kalim Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

9/8 Soi Prabaramee 6, Prabaramee Rd,, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Sunset Beach Resort
7.8
rating with
752 reviews
From ฿-1
Patong Lodge Hotel
7
rating with
403 reviews
From ฿-1
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket
9.1
rating with
32 reviews
From ฿-1
Diamond Cliff Resort & Spa
8.5
rating with
1915 reviews
From ฿-1
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa
10
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Patong Paragon Resort & Spa
7.8
rating with
917 reviews
From ฿-1
Marina Gallery Resort Kacha Kalim
9.2
rating with
19 reviews
From ฿-1
IndoChine Resort & Villas
8.2
rating with
2285 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU