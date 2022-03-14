PHUKET TEST & GO

卡林度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
通过
67条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
+39 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

这家精品店在普吉岛安静的度假胜地中心设有一个巨大而美丽的水晶般清澈的游泳池，尽管仍然接近夜间的兴奋点。卡利姆海滩是一个迷人的安静海滩，在退潮时可以看到珊瑚，是探索的乐趣。穿上厚厚的凉鞋，避免割伤脚，探索大自然的奇迹。卡林度假村距离芭东海滩附近的普吉镇不远，有餐饮和娱乐选择。宽敞的客房可俯瞰大型游泳池，铺有柚木地板和彩色地毯滑轨，明亮而流线型。餐厅营业到很晚，24 小时客房服务将满足您的胃口。在普吉岛期间，一定要乘船前往皮皮岛，体验真正的海岛生活。 Kalim Resort 为任何寻求远离城市生活的人提供了一种全新的放松理念。

如果您是卡林度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 卡林度假村
地址/地图

9/8 Soi Prabaramee 6, Prabaramee Rd,, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

