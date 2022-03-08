PHUKET TEST & GO

하이튼 릴라바디 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.4

353 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

수영장과 주변 정원을 향하고 있는 발코니가 있는 95개의 객실을 제공하는 이 호텔은 Patong Beach의 중앙 스트레치를 따라 이상적으로 위치해 있습니다. Hyton Leelavadee Hotel은 푸켓 국제공항에서 45km, 푸켓 타운에서 17km 떨어져 있습니다. 이 4성급 호텔은 빠통과 푸켓 버스 터미널에서 불과 330야드 거리에 있습니다. 손님들은 Patong 해변의 가장 인기 있는 지역에서 단 3분 거리에 편리하게 위치해 있으며 주변 지역의 많은 디스코, 바, 레스토랑, 쇼핑 플라자까지 도보 거리에 있습니다. 구내 레스토랑과 로비 바는 모두 태국 요리와 유럽 요리의 혁신적인 조화를 제공합니다. 보안 온라인 예약 양식을 통해 Hyton Leelavadee Hotel의 객실을 지금 예약하세요. 첫 번째 단계는 제공된 공간에 여행 날짜를 입력하고 제출하는 것입니다.

주소 /지도

3 Pracha-Nukhro Rd., Patong, Phuket, Thailand

