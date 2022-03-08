PHUKET TEST & GO

Hyton Leelavadee Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.4
rating with
353 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
Hyton Leelavadee Hotel - Image 0
Hyton Leelavadee Hotel - Image 1
Hyton Leelavadee Hotel - Image 2
Hyton Leelavadee Hotel - Image 3
Hyton Leelavadee Hotel - Image 4
Hyton Leelavadee Hotel - Image 5
+45 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Providing 95 rooms with balconies that face the pool and surrounding gardens, this hotel is ideally located along the center stretch of Patong Beach. The Hyton Leelavadee Hotel is 45km from Phuket International Airport and 17km from Phuket Town. The 4-star hotel is also only 330 yards away from Patong and the Phuket bus terminal. Guests are conveniently just three minutes away from the most popular area of Patong Beach and within walking distance to the many discos, bars, restaurants, and shopping plazas in the surrounding area. Both the on-site restaurant and the lobby bar serve guests with an innovative blend of Thai and European cuisine. Book your room now at Hyton Leelavadee Hotel via our secure online booking form. The first step is to enter and submit your travel dates in the spaces provided.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Hyton Leelavadee Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Hyton Leelavadee Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

3 Pracha-Nukhro Rd., Patong, Phuket, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Ramaburin Resort
8.1
rating with
715 reviews
From ฿-1
Paripas Patong Resort
8.3
rating with
1882 reviews
From ฿-1
Deevana Plaza Hotel Phuket Patong
8.4
rating with
915 reviews
From ฿-1
Patong Merlin Hotel
7.9
rating with
541 reviews
From ฿-1
Sea Pearl Beach Resort
8.8
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Resort Phuket
8.7
rating with
2348 reviews
From ฿-1
The ASHLEE Heights Patong Hotel & Suites
7.7
rating with
1541 reviews
From ฿-1
Seaview Patong Hotel
7.8
rating with
640 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU