Hyton Leelavadee Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Providing 95 rooms with balconies that face the pool and surrounding gardens, this hotel is ideally located along the center stretch of Patong Beach. The Hyton Leelavadee Hotel is 45km from Phuket International Airport and 17km from Phuket Town. The 4-star hotel is also only 330 yards away from Patong and the Phuket bus terminal. Guests are conveniently just three minutes away from the most popular area of Patong Beach and within walking distance to the many discos, bars, restaurants, and shopping plazas in the surrounding area. Both the on-site restaurant and the lobby bar serve guests with an innovative blend of Thai and European cuisine.