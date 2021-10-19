홀리데이 인 리조트 푸켓 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Room 42m²
풍모
- 발코니
- 커넥팅 룸
- 피트니스 허용
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 수영장
Patong Beach의 멋진 위치는 이 인기 있는 가족 친화적인 호텔에서 모든 활동의 중심에 있게 합니다. Patong에 개장한 최초의 리조트 중 하나인 Holiday Inn Resort Phuket은 수년 동안 전 세계에서 온 손님들을 진심으로 환영해 왔습니다. 현대적이고 세련되게 새단장된 객실, 빌라 및 스위트룸은 최고의 현대적인 편안함을 제공하며, 일부는 눈부신 바다 전망을, 나머지 일부는 수영장으로 바로 연결됩니다. 이 리조트에는 그림 같은 열대 정원(Busakorn 수영장은 Busakorn Wing 고객 전용), 피트니스 센터, 키즈 클럽 및 4개의 매력적인 레스토랑에서 다양한 식사 옵션을 제공하는 4개의 아름다운 수영장이 있습니다.
맛있는 태국 요리를 위해 Charm Thai Restaurant은 시장에서 신선한 농산물로 만든 정통 요리를 선보입니다. 현대적인 태국 스타일 레스토랑은 태국의 모든 지역에서 군침 도는 메뉴로 현대적인 메뉴를 완벽하게 보완합니다.
최고급 수입 스테이크의 최고급 부위를 제공하는 Sam's Steaks & Grill은 세련된 분위기에서 최고의 요리를 제공합니다. 세심하게 제작된 메뉴는 2인용의 친밀한 저녁 식사에 완벽한 오래된 와인과 새로운 와인의 광범위한 선택으로 보완됩니다.
Patong Beach에 이탈리아의 느낌을 더한 Terrazzo는 풍미 가득한 이탈리아 레스토랑 스타일의 다양한 요리를 제공합니다. 눈부신 해안의 전경을 조망할 수 있는 거리 전면에 위치하여 주요 해변 도로의 활기찬 분위기에서 피자, 파스타 및 즙이 많은 해산물을 즐길 수 있습니다.
편안한 밤을 보내고 싶은 투숙객을 위해 매일 오전 6시 30분부터 오후 11시까지 프라이빗 룸 다이닝 룸서비스를 이용하실 수 있습니다.
4.8 1 Pool Access King Bed Villa Adults Only
긍정적
네거티브
- Huge room with access to pool
Everything is lovely here in the Bukasorn wing. Lots of lovely fellow guests and the staff are fabulous
4.5 Standard Room- Complimentary upgrade
긍정적
네거티브
- Friendly and helpful staff
- No mass tourism
- No alcohol served in restaurants or bars
I don’t understand why the Thai government open up this sandbox agreement and then later decide to partially close it by not allowing bars to open and restaurants not to serve alcohol.
4.7 Standard Room- Complimentary upgrade
긍정적
네거티브
- Hotel very nice and friendly
- Not a lot of choice for food and very expensive
Hotel very nice but a needless expense for me. Food very expensive and not much selection, only eggs.
5.0 Standard Room- Complimentary upgrade
긍정적네거티브
우리 비행기가 방콕을 경유해서 머물지 못해서 죄송합니다. 우리는 그랜드 벨라에서 파타야에 머물러야했습니다. 감사합니다
4.8 Standard Room- Complimentary upgrade
긍정적
네거티브
- TV 화면과 매우 적은 수의 채널을 제외하고 Holiday Inn의 모든 것이 매우 좋았습니다.
이 호텔의 모든 것이 긍정적이기 때문에 앞으로 다시 머물고 싶습니다. 불과 몇백미터 떨어진 곳에 내 집이 있는데도 집에 온 것 같은 기분이 들었다.