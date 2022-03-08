海顿里拉瓦迪酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
这家酒店位于芭东海滩的中心地带，提供 95 间带有面向游泳池和周围花园的阳台的客房。 Hyton Leelavadee 酒店距普吉国际机场 45 公里，距普吉镇 17 公里。这家四星级酒店距离芭东和普吉巴士总站也只有 330 码。客人距离芭东海滩最受欢迎的地区仅 3 分钟路程，步行即可到达周边地区的许多迪斯科舞厅、酒吧、餐厅和购物广场。酒店内的餐厅和大堂酒吧为客人提供融合了泰国和欧洲美食的创新美食。请选择您的停留日期，填写我们的安全在线订房表来预订在海顿里拉瓦迪酒店的客房。第一步是在提供的空白处输入并提交您的旅行日期。