PHUKET TEST & GO

海顿里拉瓦迪酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.4
通过
353条评论进行评分
更新于 March 8, 2022
Hyton Leelavadee Hotel - Image 0
Hyton Leelavadee Hotel - Image 1
Hyton Leelavadee Hotel - Image 2
Hyton Leelavadee Hotel - Image 3
Hyton Leelavadee Hotel - Image 4
Hyton Leelavadee Hotel - Image 5
+45 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这家酒店位于芭东海滩的中心地带，提供 95 间带有面向游泳池和周围花园的阳台的客房。 Hyton Leelavadee 酒店距普吉国际机场 45 公里，距普吉镇 17 公里。这家四星级酒店距离芭东和普吉巴士总站也只有 330 码。客人距离芭东海滩最受欢迎的地区仅 3 分钟路程，步行即可到达周边地区的许多迪斯科舞厅、酒吧、餐厅和购物广场。酒店内的餐厅和大堂酒吧为客人提供融合了泰国和欧洲美食的创新美食。请选择您的停留日期，填写我们的安全在线订房表来预订在海顿里拉瓦迪酒店的客房。第一步是在提供的空白处输入并提交您的旅行日期。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是海顿里拉瓦迪酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 海顿里拉瓦迪酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

3 Pracha-Nukhro Rd., Patong, Phuket, Thailand

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

拉玛布林度假村
8.1

715 评论
฿-1
帕里帕斯芭东度假村
8.3

1882 评论
฿-1
普吉岛芭东迪瓦娜广场酒店
8.4

915 评论
฿-1
芭东梅林酒店
7.9

541 评论
฿-1
海珍珠海滩度假村
8.8

1 评论
฿-1
普吉岛假日度假酒店
8.7

2348 评论
฿-1
阿什莉高地芭东套房酒店
7.7

1541 评论
฿-1
芭东海景酒店
7.8

640 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU