PHUKET TEST & GO

Happy Cottage Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5

77 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Happy Cottage Hotel - Image 0
Happy Cottage Hotel - Image 1
Happy Cottage Hotel - Image 2
Happy Cottage Hotel - Image 3
Happy Cottage Hotel - Image 4
Happy Cottage Hotel - Image 5
+18 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Phuket, this budget property is a great place of stay for guests wishing to be surrounded by sun, sand, and sea. For leisure, soak in the outdoor pool or the Jacuzzi. You also can relax in the peaceful garden during the day. All the fully equipped rooms are beautifully decorated, providing utmost comfort after an activity-filled day at the beach. Staying here, you can also visit the famous Wat Chalong and the Big Buddha, and within an immediate walking distance of the pier, you will find a variety of dining options. Its nightlife, shopping style, and all the fun and entertainment is one of a kind, making your base in Happy Cottage Hotel a memorable one.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Happy Cottage Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Happy Cottage Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

10/39 Moo 5, Soi Ta-Eiad (2km. before Chalong Temple), Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

파트너 호텔

Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

더 블루 호텔
8.3
평가
148 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
코코빌 푸켓 리조트
8.9
평가
207 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
바바 하우스 푸켓 호텔
8.2
평가
431 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카사 벨라 푸켓
8.7
평가
68 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
최근 푸켓 수안 루앙
7.5
평가
27 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Baan Mee Phuket
8.6
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU