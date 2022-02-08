PHUKET TEST & GO

Happy Cottage Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
rating with
77 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Phuket, this budget property is a great place of stay for guests wishing to be surrounded by sun, sand, and sea. For leisure, soak in the outdoor pool or the Jacuzzi. You also can relax in the peaceful garden during the day. All the fully equipped rooms are beautifully decorated, providing utmost comfort after an activity-filled day at the beach. Staying here, you can also visit the famous Wat Chalong and the Big Buddha, and within an immediate walking distance of the pier, you will find a variety of dining options. Its nightlife, shopping style, and all the fun and entertainment is one of a kind, making your base in Happy Cottage Hotel a memorable one.

Address / Map

10/39 Moo 5, Soi Ta-Eiad (2km. before Chalong Temple), Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

