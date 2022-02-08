PHUKET TEST & GO

Happy Cottage Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
note avec
77 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Happy Cottage Hotel - Image 0
Happy Cottage Hotel - Image 1
Happy Cottage Hotel - Image 2
Happy Cottage Hotel - Image 3
Happy Cottage Hotel - Image 4
Happy Cottage Hotel - Image 5
+18 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Phuket, this budget property is a great place of stay for guests wishing to be surrounded by sun, sand, and sea. For leisure, soak in the outdoor pool or the Jacuzzi. You also can relax in the peaceful garden during the day. All the fully equipped rooms are beautifully decorated, providing utmost comfort after an activity-filled day at the beach. Staying here, you can also visit the famous Wat Chalong and the Big Buddha, and within an immediate walking distance of the pier, you will find a variety of dining options. Its nightlife, shopping style, and all the fun and entertainment is one of a kind, making your base in Happy Cottage Hotel a memorable one.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Happy Cottage Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Happy Cottage Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

10/39 Moo 5, Soi Ta-Eiad (2km. before Chalong Temple), Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Hôtels partenaires

Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
7.8
note avec
1287 Commentaires
De ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
note avec
131 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
note avec
2576 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
1522 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
note avec
886 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
note avec
2617 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

L'hôtel bleu
8.3
note avec
148 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Cocoville Phuket Resort
8.9
note avec
207 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Coco Retreat Phuket Resort & Spa
8.4
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Baba House à Phuket
8.2
note avec
431 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Ramada Plaza par Wyndham Chao Fah Phuket
8.4
note avec
59 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Casa Bella Phuket
8.7
note avec
68 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Récent Phuket Suanluang
7.5
note avec
27 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Baan Mee Phuket
8.6
note avec
29 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU