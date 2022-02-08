PHUKET TEST & GO

Happy Cottage Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5

77レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Happy Cottage Hotel - Image 0
Happy Cottage Hotel - Image 1
Happy Cottage Hotel - Image 2
Happy Cottage Hotel - Image 3
Happy Cottage Hotel - Image 4
Happy Cottage Hotel - Image 5
+18 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Phuket, this budget property is a great place of stay for guests wishing to be surrounded by sun, sand, and sea. For leisure, soak in the outdoor pool or the Jacuzzi. You also can relax in the peaceful garden during the day. All the fully equipped rooms are beautifully decorated, providing utmost comfort after an activity-filled day at the beach. Staying here, you can also visit the famous Wat Chalong and the Big Buddha, and within an immediate walking distance of the pier, you will find a variety of dining options. Its nightlife, shopping style, and all the fun and entertainment is one of a kind, making your base in Happy Cottage Hotel a memorable one.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Happy Cottage Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Happy Cottage Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

10/39 Moo 5, Soi Ta-Eiad (2km. before Chalong Temple), Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

パートナーホテル

アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ブルーホテル
8.3
との評価
148 レビュー
から ฿-1
ココビルプーケットリゾート
8.9
との評価
207 レビュー
から ฿-1
ココリトリートプーケットリゾートアンドスパ
8.4
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
ババハウスプーケットホテル
8.2
との評価
431 レビュー
から ฿-1
カサベラプーケット
8.7
との評価
68 レビュー
から ฿-1
最近のプーケットスワンルワン
7.5
との評価
27 レビュー
から ฿-1
Baan Mee Phuket
8.6
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU