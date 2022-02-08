Happy Cottage Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

8.5
คะแนนจาก
77
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Located in Phuket, this budget property is a great place of stay for guests wishing to be surrounded by sun, sand, and sea. For leisure, soak in the outdoor pool or the Jacuzzi. You also can relax in the peaceful garden during the day. All the fully equipped rooms are beautifully decorated, providing utmost comfort after an activity-filled day at the beach. Staying here, you can also visit the famous Wat Chalong and the Big Buddha, and within an immediate walking distance of the pier, you will find a variety of dining options. Its nightlife, shopping style, and all the fun and entertainment is one of a kind, making your base in Happy Cottage Hotel a memorable one.

10/39 Moo 5, Soi Ta-Eiad (2km. before Chalong Temple), Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

