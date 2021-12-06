BANGKOK TEST & GO

Navalai River Resort - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.3

3292 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Navalai River Resort - Image 0
Navalai River Resort - Image 1
Navalai River Resort - Image 2
Navalai River Resort - Image 3
Navalai River Resort - Image 4
Navalai River Resort - Image 5
+20 사진
빠른 응답
100% 예금
2 리뷰
총 AQ 호텔 객실 36 침실
파트너 병원 Kasemrad Prachahuen Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉Navalai River Resort 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Navalai River Resort 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Navalai River Resort is no longer operating as an ASQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

In this conveniently located boutique hotel, guests will get to enjoy the tranquility of resort living as well as the excitement of city life. Each of the beautifully decorated rooms come equipped with all necessary amenities and facilities providing top-class Thai hospitality. Just a short distance from the famous Chao Phraya River and Khao San Road, guests will get to experience all Bangkok is known for. Nearby transportation such as the BTS skytrain and the ubiquitous Bangkok taxi crew will take you to all the main tourist attractions. Navalai's Aquatini Bar & Riverside Restaurant is a great dining spot, offering selections of Thai-European cuisine and light refreshments. Sitting outside on the river terrace is recommended as you can take in the view and calming breeze. For a rest and relaxing session, guests can take full advantage of the Jacuzzi and rooftop swimming pool.

모든 AQ 호텔 보기
180개 이상의 AQ 호텔 모두 검색
점수
4.4/5
아주 좋아
기반 2 리뷰
평가
우수한
1
아주 좋아
1
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Navalai River Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Navalai River Resort
모든 리뷰보기

🇫🇷colmena

검토 06/12/2021
도착 14/11/2021
4.3 Deluxe Double Room

Staff was very nice and helpful. Transfer from the Airport went smoothly without delay passing by the covid 19 test center. The room is comfortable and quiet with a nice balcony.

🇹🇭Sineenart

검토 08/10/2021
도착 02/10/2021
4.5 River Breeze room with balcony
긍정적     
  • Great service mind of every staffs
  • Variety of foods with good taste both Thai and international cuisine
  • All amenities you would need for 9 days of stay
네거티브
  • Sometimes poor wifi signal
  • Relaxing schedule is only during day time which is very hot in Thailand

This is my 3rd time staying in various ASQ/AQ hotels among 3-5 star rating. Navalai is truly value for money ASQ hotel that I would recommend to anyone who wants sizable comfort room with river breeze. Room is big enough for in-room exercise. All staffs show their great hospitality, empathy and 5 star hotel service mind. I need to work on CET zone, they offered to warm food that fits my working hours, provide services to get food from outside, immediately bring delivery goods/food I ordered on line. They are very responsive through LINE app. In the room, you will be provided dish washing liquid with sponge, detergent, toiletry, enough towels and spare set of bed sheet/duvet cover/pillow cases, extra cloth drying rack, slipper and sandal, including water, coffee/tea. Smart TV with Netflix are good entertainment. Quality and quantity of food are great. Each meal you have main dish, fruit, milk/juice. You can take 45 minutes relaxing time each day starting from Day 5 if your first test is negative. If you don't mind the look of hotel from outside, then this is one of a very comfortable hotel to stay.

음식 메뉴 이미지

주소 /지도

45/1-2 Phra Athit Road, Phra Nakorn, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

파트너 호텔

로하스 레지던스 수 쿰빗
7.9
평가
2655 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
뫼 벤픽 호텔 수 쿰빗 15 방콕
8.4
평가
4998 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
평가
2 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
실버 팜
7.9
평가
461 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
평가
100 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

칠 랙스 헤리티지 호텔 카오산
8.9
평가
4958 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카사 비 마야 방콕
8.8
평가
2894 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
빌라 드 카오산
8.7
평가
2884 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
뉴 시티 호텔
8.5
평가
4371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
로얄 라 타나 코신 호텔
7.2
평가
1024 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카사 니트라 방콕
8.8
평가
2267 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
홀리데이 인 익스프레스 방콕 시암
8.3
평가
2217 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU