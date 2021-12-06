BANGKOK TEST & GO

Navalai River Resort - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.3
Bewertung mit
3292 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Navalai River Resort - Image 0
Navalai River Resort - Image 1
Navalai River Resort - Image 2
Navalai River Resort - Image 3
Navalai River Resort - Image 4
Navalai River Resort - Image 5
+20 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
100% ANZAHLUNG
2 BEWERTUNGEN
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 36 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Kasemrad Prachahuen Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Navalai River Resort , und Navalai River Resort wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Navalai River Resort is no longer operating as an ASQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

In this conveniently located boutique hotel, guests will get to enjoy the tranquility of resort living as well as the excitement of city life. Each of the beautifully decorated rooms come equipped with all necessary amenities and facilities providing top-class Thai hospitality. Just a short distance from the famous Chao Phraya River and Khao San Road, guests will get to experience all Bangkok is known for. Nearby transportation such as the BTS skytrain and the ubiquitous Bangkok taxi crew will take you to all the main tourist attractions. Navalai's Aquatini Bar & Riverside Restaurant is a great dining spot, offering selections of Thai-European cuisine and light refreshments. Sitting outside on the river terrace is recommended as you can take in the view and calming breeze. For a rest and relaxing session, guests can take full advantage of the Jacuzzi and rooftop swimming pool.

ALLE AQ-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 180+ AQ Hotels
Ergebnis
4.4/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 2 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
1
Sehr gut
1
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Navalai River Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Navalai River Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

🇫🇷colmena

Bewertet am 06/12/2021
Angekommen um 14/11/2021
4.3 Deluxe Double Room

Staff was very nice and helpful. Transfer from the Airport went smoothly without delay passing by the covid 19 test center. The room is comfortable and quiet with a nice balcony.

🇹🇭Sineenart

Bewertet am 08/10/2021
Angekommen um 02/10/2021
4.5 River Breeze room with balcony
Positiv     
  • Great service mind of every staffs
  • Variety of foods with good taste both Thai and international cuisine
  • All amenities you would need for 9 days of stay
Negative
  • Sometimes poor wifi signal
  • Relaxing schedule is only during day time which is very hot in Thailand

This is my 3rd time staying in various ASQ/AQ hotels among 3-5 star rating. Navalai is truly value for money ASQ hotel that I would recommend to anyone who wants sizable comfort room with river breeze. Room is big enough for in-room exercise. All staffs show their great hospitality, empathy and 5 star hotel service mind. I need to work on CET zone, they offered to warm food that fits my working hours, provide services to get food from outside, immediately bring delivery goods/food I ordered on line. They are very responsive through LINE app. In the room, you will be provided dish washing liquid with sponge, detergent, toiletry, enough towels and spare set of bed sheet/duvet cover/pillow cases, extra cloth drying rack, slipper and sandal, including water, coffee/tea. Smart TV with Netflix are good entertainment. Quality and quantity of food are great. Each meal you have main dish, fruit, milk/juice. You can take 45 minutes relaxing time each day starting from Day 5 if your first test is negative. If you don't mind the look of hotel from outside, then this is one of a very comfortable hotel to stay.

Lebensmittelmenü Bilder

Adresse / Karte

45/1-2 Phra Athit Road, Phra Nakorn, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

Partnerhotels

Lohas Residenzen Sukhumvit
7.9
Bewertung mit
2655 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
4998 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
Bewertung mit
2 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Die silberne Palme
7.9
Bewertung mit
461 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
100 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Flughafen
8
Bewertung mit
88 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Chillax Heritage Hotel Khaosan
8.9
Bewertung mit
4958 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Casa Vimaya Bangkok
8.8
Bewertung mit
2894 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Villa De Khaosan
8.7
Bewertung mit
2884 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ibis Styles Bangkok Khaosan Viengtai
8.9
Bewertung mit
2574 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Neues Stadthotel
8.5
Bewertung mit
4371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Royal Rattanakosin Hotel
7.2
Bewertung mit
1024 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Casa Nithra Bangkok
8.8
Bewertung mit
2267 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Siam
8.3
Bewertung mit
2217 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU