In this conveniently located boutique hotel, guests will get to enjoy the tranquility of resort living as well as the excitement of city life. Each of the beautifully decorated rooms come equipped with all necessary amenities and facilities providing top-class Thai hospitality. Just a short distance from the famous Chao Phraya River and Khao San Road, guests will get to experience all Bangkok is known for. Nearby transportation such as the BTS skytrain and the ubiquitous Bangkok taxi crew will take you to all the main tourist attractions. Navalai's Aquatini Bar & Riverside Restaurant is a great dining spot, offering selections of Thai-European cuisine and light refreshments. Sitting outside on the river terrace is recommended as you can take in the view and calming breeze. For a rest and relaxing session, guests can take full advantage of the Jacuzzi and rooftop swimming pool.

🇫🇷 colmena Angekommen um 14/11/2021 4.3 Deluxe Double Room Staff was very nice and helpful. Transfer from the Airport went smoothly without delay passing by the covid 19 test center. The room is comfortable and quiet with a nice balcony. 🇹🇭 Sineenart Angekommen um 02/10/2021 4.5 River Breeze room with balcony Positiv Great service mind of every staffs

Variety of foods with good taste both Thai and international cuisine

All amenities you would need for 9 days of stay Negative Sometimes poor wifi signal

Relaxing schedule is only during day time which is very hot in Thailand This is my 3rd time staying in various ASQ/AQ hotels among 3-5 star rating. Navalai is truly value for money ASQ hotel that I would recommend to anyone who wants sizable comfort room with river breeze. Room is big enough for in-room exercise. All staffs show their great hospitality, empathy and 5 star hotel service mind. I need to work on CET zone, they offered to warm food that fits my working hours, provide services to get food from outside, immediately bring delivery goods/food I ordered on line. They are very responsive through LINE app. In the room, you will be provided dish washing liquid with sponge, detergent, toiletry, enough towels and spare set of bed sheet/duvet cover/pillow cases, extra cloth drying rack, slipper and sandal, including water, coffee/tea. Smart TV with Netflix are good entertainment. Quality and quantity of food are great. Each meal you have main dish, fruit, milk/juice. You can take 45 minutes relaxing time each day starting from Day 5 if your first test is negative. If you don't mind the look of hotel from outside, then this is one of a very comfortable hotel to stay.