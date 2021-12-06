BANGKOK TEST & GO

Navalai River Resort - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.3
rating with
3292 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Navalai River Resort - Image 0
Navalai River Resort - Image 1
Navalai River Resort - Image 2
Navalai River Resort - Image 3
Navalai River Resort - Image 4
Navalai River Resort - Image 5
+20 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT
2 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 36 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Kasemrad Prachahuen Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Navalai River Resort in a prioritized manner, and Navalai River Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Navalai River Resort is no longer operating as an ASQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

In this conveniently located boutique hotel, guests will get to enjoy the tranquility of resort living as well as the excitement of city life. Each of the beautifully decorated rooms come equipped with all necessary amenities and facilities providing top-class Thai hospitality. Just a short distance from the famous Chao Phraya River and Khao San Road, guests will get to experience all Bangkok is known for. Nearby transportation such as the BTS skytrain and the ubiquitous Bangkok taxi crew will take you to all the main tourist attractions. Navalai's Aquatini Bar & Riverside Restaurant is a great dining spot, offering selections of Thai-European cuisine and light refreshments. Sitting outside on the river terrace is recommended as you can take in the view and calming breeze. For a rest and relaxing session, guests can take full advantage of the Jacuzzi and rooftop swimming pool.

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS
Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
4.4/5
Very Good
Based on 2 reviews
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
1
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Navalai River Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Navalai River Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇫🇷colmena

Reviewed on 06/12/2021
Arrived on 14/11/2021
4.3 Deluxe Double Room

Staff was very nice and helpful. Transfer from the Airport went smoothly without delay passing by the covid 19 test center. The room is comfortable and quiet with a nice balcony.

🇹🇭Sineenart

Reviewed on 08/10/2021
Arrived on 02/10/2021
4.5 River Breeze room with balcony
Positives     
  • Great service mind of every staffs
  • Variety of foods with good taste both Thai and international cuisine
  • All amenities you would need for 9 days of stay
Negatives
  • Sometimes poor wifi signal
  • Relaxing schedule is only during day time which is very hot in Thailand

This is my 3rd time staying in various ASQ/AQ hotels among 3-5 star rating. Navalai is truly value for money ASQ hotel that I would recommend to anyone who wants sizable comfort room with river breeze. Room is big enough for in-room exercise. All staffs show their great hospitality, empathy and 5 star hotel service mind. I need to work on CET zone, they offered to warm food that fits my working hours, provide services to get food from outside, immediately bring delivery goods/food I ordered on line. They are very responsive through LINE app. In the room, you will be provided dish washing liquid with sponge, detergent, toiletry, enough towels and spare set of bed sheet/duvet cover/pillow cases, extra cloth drying rack, slipper and sandal, including water, coffee/tea. Smart TV with Netflix are good entertainment. Quality and quantity of food are great. Each meal you have main dish, fruit, milk/juice. You can take 45 minutes relaxing time each day starting from Day 5 if your first test is negative. If you don't mind the look of hotel from outside, then this is one of a very comfortable hotel to stay.

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

45/1-2 Phra Athit Road, Phra Nakorn, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

Partner Hotels

Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
rating with
2655 reviews
From ฿-1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
rating with
4998 reviews
From ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
rating with
2 reviews
From ฿-1
The Silver Palm
7.9
rating with
461 reviews
From ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
rating with
100 reviews
From ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
rating with
88 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Chillax Heritage Hotel Khaosan
8.9
rating with
4958 reviews
From ฿-1
Casa Vimaya Bangkok
8.8
rating with
2894 reviews
From ฿-1
Villa De Khaosan
8.7
rating with
2884 reviews
From ฿-1
Ibis Styles Bangkok Khaosan Viengtai
8.9
rating with
2574 reviews
From ฿-1
Nouvo City Hotel
8.5
rating with
4371 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal Rattanakosin Hotel
7.2
rating with
1024 reviews
From ฿-1
Casa Nithra Bangkok
8.8
rating with
2267 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Siam
8.3
rating with
2217 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU