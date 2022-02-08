Novotel Phuket Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Novotel Phuket Resort spreads across 8 acres of lush tropical garden and is within walking distance to Patong Beach and the entertainment and shopping areas. The resort boasts 215 beautifully furnished rooms with private balconies and spectacular views of the Andaman Sea and Patong. The resort is the only one of its kind in Phuket to offer three tier swimming pools with connecting waterfalls. Additionally, guests can enjoy a range of food and beverage outlets and take advantage of the quality facilities on hand. Their convenient location, state-of-the-arts facilities and guest-centered services provide a memorable stay.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX