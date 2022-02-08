PHUKET TEST & GO

Novotel Phuket Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
คะแนนจาก
490
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Novotel Phuket Resort - Image 0
Novotel Phuket Resort - Image 1
Novotel Phuket Resort - Image 2
Novotel Phuket Resort - Image 3
Novotel Phuket Resort - Image 4
Novotel Phuket Resort - Image 5
+49 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Novotel Phuket Resort spreads across 8 acres of lush tropical garden and is within walking distance to Patong Beach and the entertainment and shopping areas. The resort boasts 215 beautifully furnished rooms with private balconies and spectacular views of the Andaman Sea and Patong. The resort is the only one of its kind in Phuket to offer three tier swimming pools with connecting waterfalls. Additionally, guests can enjoy a range of food and beverage outlets and take advantage of the quality facilities on hand. Their convenient location, state-of-the-arts facilities and guest-centered services provide a memorable stay.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Novotel Phuket Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Novotel Phuket Resort
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

282 Pharabamee Road, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

ไดมอนด์ คลิฟ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1915 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ป่าตอง พารากอน รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
917 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ป่าตอง ซันเซ็ท วิลล่า ภูเก็ต
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
32 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมป่าตอง ลอดจ์
7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
403 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
89 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สวนออสเตรีย - หมู่บ้านไทปัน
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
29 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ซันเซ็ท บีช รีสอร์ท
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
752 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมอันดามัน บีช สวีท
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
818 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU