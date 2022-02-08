PHUKET TEST & GO

Novotel Phuket Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
通过
490条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Novotel Phuket Resort - Image 0
Novotel Phuket Resort - Image 1
Novotel Phuket Resort - Image 2
Novotel Phuket Resort - Image 3
Novotel Phuket Resort - Image 4
Novotel Phuket Resort - Image 5
+49 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Novotel Phuket Resort spreads across 8 acres of lush tropical garden and is within walking distance to Patong Beach and the entertainment and shopping areas. The resort boasts 215 beautifully furnished rooms with private balconies and spectacular views of the Andaman Sea and Patong. The resort is the only one of its kind in Phuket to offer three tier swimming pools with connecting waterfalls. Additionally, guests can enjoy a range of food and beverage outlets and take advantage of the quality facilities on hand. Their convenient location, state-of-the-arts facilities and guest-centered services provide a memorable stay.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Novotel Phuket Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Novotel Phuket Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

282 Pharabamee Road, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

合作伙伴酒店

普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

钻石崖度假村及水疗中心
8.5

1915 评论
฿-1
芭东百丽宫度假村及水疗中心
7.8

917 评论
฿-1
芭东日落别墅 普吉岛
9.1

32 评论
฿-1
芭东小屋酒店
7

403 评论
฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6

89 评论
฿-1
奥地利花园 - 大班村
8.7

29 评论
฿-1
日落海滩度假村
7.8

752 评论
฿-1
安达曼海滩套房酒店
7.8

818 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU