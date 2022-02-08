PHUKET TEST & GO

Novotel Phuket Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
Bewertung mit
490 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Novotel Phuket Resort spreads across 8 acres of lush tropical garden and is within walking distance to Patong Beach and the entertainment and shopping areas. The resort boasts 215 beautifully furnished rooms with private balconies and spectacular views of the Andaman Sea and Patong. The resort is the only one of its kind in Phuket to offer three tier swimming pools with connecting waterfalls. Additionally, guests can enjoy a range of food and beverage outlets and take advantage of the quality facilities on hand. Their convenient location, state-of-the-arts facilities and guest-centered services provide a memorable stay.

Adresse / Karte

282 Pharabamee Road, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

