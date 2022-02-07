Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Deluxe 28 m² ฿14,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,200 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿10,100 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Câble HDMI

Espace de travail OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Junior Suite 34 m² ฿15,700 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,300 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿11,100 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Cafetière

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, restaurants, family fun district of Pattaya, The Venue Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Venue Residence is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. Step into one of 14 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, wake-up service, desk, mini bar which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers recreational facilities such as refreshing outdoor pool, outdoor/poolside bar, sun loungers to make your stay truly unforgettable. The outdoor bar offers views around the pool, terrace and The Jomtien Complex where you can sit, relax and watch the world go by. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the The Venue Residence.

Commodités / caractéristiques The Venue is SHA Extra Plus+ certified and offers 'Test and Go' and 'Sandbox' packages.

Transfer from the airport is by private (not shared) limo. Maximum of 2 passengers per car.

