Baan Souy Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.7
Bewertung mit
261 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Baan Souy Resort - Image 0
Baan Souy Resort - Image 1
Baan Souy Resort - Image 2
Baan Souy Resort - Image 3
Baan Souy Resort - Image 4
Baan Souy Resort - Image 5
+20 Fotos
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults
Standard Pool Side 25
฿14,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults
Superior Pool Side 35
฿15,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Mikrowelle
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Außenanlagen
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults
Balcony Studio 45
฿16,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Mikrowelle
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults
Penthouse Apartment 60
฿21,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Außenanlagen
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults
1 Bedroom Apartment 70
฿20,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Mikrowelle
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults
2 Bedroom Apartment 100
฿26,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Außenanlagen
  • Schwimmbad
  • Arbeitsbereich

With 34 rooms, this property is a short five-minute ride to the well-known Jomtien Beach as well as the bustling nightlife of Pattaya. Besides its convenient location, each room at Baan Souy Resort features a hair dryer, internet access, and bathrobes as well as a small kitchen with a full-sized fridge, microwave, and tea/coffee making facilities. Please note that children under the age of 18 are strictly not allowed due to the hotel's special character. For the comfort and convenience of guests, you'll also find laundry service/dry cleaning, disabled facilities, and an elevator on-site. Guests seeking exercise or leisure will be pleased to find a gym, massage treatments, pool, jacuzzi, and two private sundecks. This resort blends expert service with state-of-the-art facilities to provide guests with a memorable stay. Baan Souy Resort is easy to book - just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form.

Adresse / Karte

308 Moo10, Soi 15 Thappraya Road, Nongprue, Banglamung, Pattaya, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

